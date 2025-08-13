TSMC to Shut Down 6-Inch Wafer Operations to Boost Efficiency

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is set to phase out its 6-inch wafer production over the next two years, shifting its focus towards consolidating its 8-inch operations to boost efficiency. This strategic move, as reported by Focus Taiwan, aims at expanding larger wafer ventures.

Despite this significant operational change, TSMC maintains that its 2025 sales projections remain steady. The company is committed to assisting clients throughout the transition, ensuring they continue to receive value. Industry insiders speculate that the decommissioned 6-inch facility may pivot to an advanced IC assembly hub, catering to the rising AI demands.

In a notable financial decision, TSMC's board sanctioned a USD 20.66 billion capital allocation to enhance manufacturing capabilities, including setting up new fabs and advancing tech lines. The board also plans to raise up to USD 1.998 billion in local bonds for expansion and sustainability projects, alongside a NTD 5 per share cash dividend for Q2.