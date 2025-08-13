Left Menu

Independence Day Travel Surge Boosts Hotel Occupancy and Tariffs

Hotel occupancy rates are set to rise this Independence Day weekend as travellers flock to key destinations. Industry leaders indicate a surge in both domestic and international bookings with increased room tariffs. Key players include MakeMyTrip, Taj, and Radisson, all expecting a strong travel season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:03 IST
As the Independence Day long weekend approaches, hotel occupancy rates and room tariffs are expected to climb as Indian travelers head to various destinations, according to major industry players.

Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip noted Independence Day as a significant travel occasion, with trends indicating high demand for both domestic and international trips.

Industry leaders, including IHCL and Radisson Hotel Group, anticipate strong demand and increased bookings, pointing to a vibrant holiday season for the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

