Independence Day Travel Surge Boosts Hotel Occupancy and Tariffs

As the Independence Day long weekend approaches, hotel occupancy rates and room tariffs are expected to climb as Indian travelers head to various destinations, according to major industry players.

Rajesh Magow of MakeMyTrip noted Independence Day as a significant travel occasion, with trends indicating high demand for both domestic and international trips.

Industry leaders, including IHCL and Radisson Hotel Group, anticipate strong demand and increased bookings, pointing to a vibrant holiday season for the hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)