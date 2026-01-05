NGT Acts on Alleged Illegal Tree Felling Near Taj Mahal

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken action on a plea alleging illegal activities involving tree felling and construction in Agra's eco-sensitive zones, notably around the iconic Taj Mahal.

The plea accuses the Agra Development Authority of constructing structures in the historic Shahjahan Park, impacting century-old trees and wildlife habitats. Allegations of private tree-cutting and unauthorized building activities on the green belt along the Agra-Gwalior highway have been raised.

The tribunal, chaired by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, has involved multiple respondents, including government bodies, to address the claimed violations of environmental norms, with further proceedings set for March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)