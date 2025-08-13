Optiemus Infracom Aims for Rs 2,000 Crore in Revenue with RhinoTech Launch
Electronics manufacturer Optiemus Infracom plans to generate Rs 1,800-2,000 crore revenue by 2027 from its new RhinoTech tempered glass screen protectors. The Made-in-India product utilizes Corning glass and offers antimicrobial benefits, targeting both domestic and international markets.
- Country:
- India
Electronics giant Optiemus Infracom has announced an ambitious revenue target for its newly launched RhinoTech tempered glass screen protectors. The company forecasts earnings between Rs 1,800-2,000 crore in the 2027 fiscal year.
Unveiled in a strategic move to localize production, RhinoTech uses cutting-edge materials crafted by Corning. Optiemus Infracom Chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta highlighted the technological advanced nature of the glass, particularly its antimicrobial properties.
Manufactured in their Noida facility, the screen protectors seek both domestic and international buyers, aligning with a broader push for 'Made-in-India' products.
(With inputs from agencies.)
