Critical Mineral Bill Marks New Era for India's Strategic Growth

The recent passage of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, ushers in a promising phase for India’s national critical minerals mission. This legislation supports comprehensive mineral development, inviting private and foreign investment while aiming to boost self-reliance and economic growth in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:20 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, a member of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, a key member of the Standing Committee on Coal, Mines, and Steel, has hailed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 as instrumental in achieving India's National Critical Minerals Mission. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Tuesday, promising a streamlined approach to conservation, zero waste mining, and enhanced mineral management.

Describing the bill as pivotal for India's progression toward becoming a self-reliant powerhouse, Prakash emphasized that the nation has been expending substantial funds on importing critical minerals. He stressed that updating the legislation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is crucial to securing India's place in the global minerals market and unlocking regional growth through revenue and employment.

This revamped legislation opens the gates for private participants and foreign direct investments in mineral exploration and development, previously restricted by past regulations. Furthermore, it facilitates offshore exploration and foreign critical mineral projects, underscoring every sector's dependency on these resources. The Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, reinforced the bill as an essential step amidst tightening global supply chains due to geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

