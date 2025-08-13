Left Menu

AISTA Calls for Overhaul of Sugar Export Quota System

The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) is urging the government to grant export quotas only to mills willing to export directly from their facilities. AISTA criticizes the current system, claiming it hinders exports and profitability and calls out the ineffectiveness of the high export duty on C-heavy molasses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:03 IST
AISTA Calls for Overhaul of Sugar Export Quota System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) has urged the government to reform its sugar export quota system. The group is advocating for quotas to be allocated solely to mills that intend to export directly, arguing that the present system disrupts exports and affects the profitability of sugar mills.

According to AISTA, the existing method of distributing quotas based on historical production allows mills with no export interest to sell their quotas, resulting in an accumulation of unsold sugar stocks. This scenario is compounded by the 50% export duty on C-heavy molasses, which the association argues has not enhanced export supply as anticipated.

AISTA highlights that restricted exports particularly disadvantage mills without distilleries, limiting their ability to export molasses and fulfill financial obligations to sugarcane farmers. At present, sugar exports are controlled through quotas, with India exporting 6.44 lakh tonnes by August 2024, notably to Somalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025