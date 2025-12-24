Swiss Banking Blog Exonerated in Secrecy Law Probe

The Zurich prosecutors have concluded their investigation into Inside Paradeplatz, a prominent Swiss banking blog, initially accused of violating secrecy laws. Authorities had conducted a raid on the blog founder's office and residence, seizing electronics and documents linked to a 2016 report about an ex-Raiffeisen Switzerland executive.

Following a Zurich court's determination that the evidence lacked sufficient suspicion and journalistic source protection barred its usage, the prosecutors chose to cease the investigation. They announced on December 8 that although the case was reviewed further, the dismissal order remains non-binding legally.

The incident sparked discussions among Switzerland's press freedom advocates, as the blog raid raised concerns about media rights and protections. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Edited by Mark Potter)

(With inputs from agencies.)