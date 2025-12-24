Left Menu

US H-1B Visa Changes Stir Concerns in Indian IT Sector

The US plans to replace the H-1B visa lottery with a wage-weighted selection, causing significant concern for the Indian IT sector. Nasscom highlighted potential legal, economic, and operational issues, emphasizing the essential nature of a gradual implementation. The change risks disadvantaging smaller businesses and could impact US talent competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:35 IST
US H-1B Visa Changes Stir Concerns in Indian IT Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant shift, the US announced plans to replace the H-1B visa lottery system with a wage-weighted selection process, sparking concern in the Indian IT industry. Nasscom warned that this change from a neutral system introduces potential legal, economic, and operational issues.

Nasscom stressed the importance of a phased implementation to avoid disruptions. The framework prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid workers may disadvantage smaller firms, startups, and educational institutions, impacting the stability of the US talent and investment environment.

The shift aims to promote high-skill employment and protect US wages, but could inadvertently affect the future talent pipeline and deter international students, jeopardizing the country's competitive edge in technology and innovation.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025