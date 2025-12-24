US H-1B Visa Changes Stir Concerns in Indian IT Sector

In a significant shift, the US announced plans to replace the H-1B visa lottery system with a wage-weighted selection process, sparking concern in the Indian IT industry. Nasscom warned that this change from a neutral system introduces potential legal, economic, and operational issues.

Nasscom stressed the importance of a phased implementation to avoid disruptions. The framework prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid workers may disadvantage smaller firms, startups, and educational institutions, impacting the stability of the US talent and investment environment.

The shift aims to promote high-skill employment and protect US wages, but could inadvertently affect the future talent pipeline and deter international students, jeopardizing the country's competitive edge in technology and innovation.