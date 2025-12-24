US H-1B Visa Changes Stir Concerns in Indian IT Sector
The US plans to replace the H-1B visa lottery with a wage-weighted selection, causing significant concern for the Indian IT sector. Nasscom highlighted potential legal, economic, and operational issues, emphasizing the essential nature of a gradual implementation. The change risks disadvantaging smaller businesses and could impact US talent competitiveness.
In a significant shift, the US announced plans to replace the H-1B visa lottery system with a wage-weighted selection process, sparking concern in the Indian IT industry. Nasscom warned that this change from a neutral system introduces potential legal, economic, and operational issues.
Nasscom stressed the importance of a phased implementation to avoid disruptions. The framework prioritizing higher-skilled, higher-paid workers may disadvantage smaller firms, startups, and educational institutions, impacting the stability of the US talent and investment environment.
The shift aims to promote high-skill employment and protect US wages, but could inadvertently affect the future talent pipeline and deter international students, jeopardizing the country's competitive edge in technology and innovation.
