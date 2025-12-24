Riyad Mahrez Shines in Algeria's Winning Africa Cup Opener
Riyad Mahrez scored twice, leading Algeria to a 3-0 victory over Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria's Ibrahim Maza sealed the win with a late goal. Sudan played most of the match with 10 men after a red card. The win places Algeria at the top of Group E.
Riyad Mahrez delivered a stellar performance with two goals, guiding Algeria to a commanding 3-0 triumph over a 10-man Sudan team in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.
The match took a significant turn when Salahedin Adil received his marching orders in the 39th minute, leaving Sudan with ten players on the field. Mahrez capitalized on this disadvantage, scoring in the second minute and doubling the tally at the hour mark.
Substitute Ibrahim Maza scored Algeria's third goal five minutes before the final whistle, securing their top spot in Group E on goal difference, ahead of Burkina Faso, who earlier edged past Equatorial Guinea 2-1.
