Left Menu

Riyad Mahrez Shines in Algeria's Winning Africa Cup Opener

Riyad Mahrez scored twice, leading Algeria to a 3-0 victory over Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria's Ibrahim Maza sealed the win with a late goal. Sudan played most of the match with 10 men after a red card. The win places Algeria at the top of Group E.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rabat | Updated: 24-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 22:36 IST
Riyad Mahrez Shines in Algeria's Winning Africa Cup Opener
Riyad Mahrez
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Riyad Mahrez delivered a stellar performance with two goals, guiding Algeria to a commanding 3-0 triumph over a 10-man Sudan team in their Africa Cup of Nations opener.

The match took a significant turn when Salahedin Adil received his marching orders in the 39th minute, leaving Sudan with ten players on the field. Mahrez capitalized on this disadvantage, scoring in the second minute and doubling the tally at the hour mark.

Substitute Ibrahim Maza scored Algeria's third goal five minutes before the final whistle, securing their top spot in Group E on goal difference, ahead of Burkina Faso, who earlier edged past Equatorial Guinea 2-1.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025