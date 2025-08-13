Typhoon Podul: Taiwan's Tempestuous Challenge

Typhoon Podul has unleashed its fury on southern Taiwan, with maximum winds reaching 191 kilometers per hour, leaving one individual missing and injuring 33 others. The storm forced a significant portion of the island to a standstill, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Taipei experienced strong winds but remained unaffected as Podul made landfall in Taitung before passing into the Taiwan Strait. With expectations to strike China's southern provinces soon, authorities in Taiwan evacuated over 5,500 residents as a precaution.

The storm prompted the suspension of work and school in nine cities, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, while aviation was severely disrupted with 252 domestic and 155 international flights canceled. Heavy rains and potential landslides threaten the southern mountainous regions.