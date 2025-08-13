Left Menu

Typhoon Podul: Taiwan's Tempestuous Challenge

Typhoon Podul swept through southern Taiwan, bringing winds up to 191 kph. It caused the disappearance of one person and injured 33 others. With over 5,500 evacuations and widespread flight cancellations, the typhoon is heading towards China, threatening Fujian and Guangdong provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Typhoon Podul has unleashed its fury on southern Taiwan, with maximum winds reaching 191 kilometers per hour, leaving one individual missing and injuring 33 others. The storm forced a significant portion of the island to a standstill, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Taipei experienced strong winds but remained unaffected as Podul made landfall in Taitung before passing into the Taiwan Strait. With expectations to strike China's southern provinces soon, authorities in Taiwan evacuated over 5,500 residents as a precaution.

The storm prompted the suspension of work and school in nine cities, including Kaohsiung and Tainan, while aviation was severely disrupted with 252 domestic and 155 international flights canceled. Heavy rains and potential landslides threaten the southern mountainous regions.

