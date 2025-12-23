Heroic Doctors Perform Life-Saving Roadside Surgery

Three doctors executed a roadside emergency surgery in Udayamperoor, saving a critically injured accident victim. The heroic act earned praise from both Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan. The doctors, including a couple from Ernakulam and an assistant professor from Kottayam, utilized mobile phone lighting for their swift intervention.

In an official statement, the Governor applauded Dr. Thomas Peter, Dr. Didhiya K Thomas, and Dr. B Manoop for their unique medical intervention that saved Linu Dennis of Kollam. Arlekar personally contacted the doctors to extend congratulatory remarks, highlighting the incident as a model of ethical medical conduct.

Similarly, in a Facebook post, Satheesan lauded the doctors for their quick, life-saving action, likening it to a cinematic rescue. The doctors were en route to church when they noticed the accident and immediately set into action, completing the emergency procedure within four minutes, aided by local residents and police.

(With inputs from agencies.)