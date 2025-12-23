Left Menu

Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Charge as Delhi Capitals' New WPL Captain

Jemimah Rodrigues has been named captain of the Delhi Capitals for the 2026 Women's Premier League season. Known for her dynamic performance and leadership qualities, Rodrigues has been instrumental to the team since its inception. The franchise looks forward to her leading the team to its first WPL title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:58 IST
Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Charge as Delhi Capitals' New WPL Captain
Jemimah Rodrigues is the new DC captain. (Photo: Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jemimah Rodrigues, a stalwart of Indian cricket, has been appointed captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The announcement was made on Tuesday, emphasizing her crucial role in the franchise since its debut season. At 25, Rodrigues has already proven her mettle on the world stage, most notably with a match-winning knock of 127 against Australia in the World Cup semi-final.

Rodrigues brings a rich history of WPL experience, having played in all league editions and finals. Her aggressive strike rate of 139.67 over 27 matches speaks to her batting prowess. Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal praised Rodrigues for her vitality and connection with fans, expressing confidence in her ability to inspire and lead the team to new heights.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-owner of Delhi Capitals, echoed sentiments of delight over her appointment. He highlighted Rodrigues' energetic presence and team spirit as key attributes that align with the franchise's values. Rodrigues expressed honor and excitement over her new leadership role, as the team gears up to face Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai on January 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025