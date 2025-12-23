Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Charge as Delhi Capitals' New WPL Captain

Jemimah Rodrigues, a stalwart of Indian cricket, has been appointed captain of the Delhi Capitals for the upcoming 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season. The announcement was made on Tuesday, emphasizing her crucial role in the franchise since its debut season. At 25, Rodrigues has already proven her mettle on the world stage, most notably with a match-winning knock of 127 against Australia in the World Cup semi-final.

Rodrigues brings a rich history of WPL experience, having played in all league editions and finals. Her aggressive strike rate of 139.67 over 27 matches speaks to her batting prowess. Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal praised Rodrigues for her vitality and connection with fans, expressing confidence in her ability to inspire and lead the team to new heights.

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Chairman and Co-owner of Delhi Capitals, echoed sentiments of delight over her appointment. He highlighted Rodrigues' energetic presence and team spirit as key attributes that align with the franchise's values. Rodrigues expressed honor and excitement over her new leadership role, as the team gears up to face Mumbai Indians in Navi Mumbai on January 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)