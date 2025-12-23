Aryan Roopa Anand Dazzles at IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka

Aryan Roopa Anand delivered an outstanding performance, marking a nine-under 62 during the first round of the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka.

Legendary golfer Jeev Milkha Singh closely followed with a stellar seven-under 64.

Local talent Kaya Daluwatte led the women's category with a six-under 65, as notable international and amateur players graced the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)