Aryan Roopa Anand Dazzles at IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka
Aryan Roopa Anand shone brightly on the opening day of the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka, shooting a nine-under 62. Jeev Milkha Singh, with a seven-under 64, and Kaya Daluwatte, a promising local talent, also performed strongly. The event showcases both seasoned golfers and rising stars in the sport.
Aryan Roopa Anand delivered an outstanding performance, marking a nine-under 62 during the first round of the IGPL Invitational Sri Lanka.
Legendary golfer Jeev Milkha Singh closely followed with a stellar seven-under 64.
Local talent Kaya Daluwatte led the women's category with a six-under 65, as notable international and amateur players graced the leaderboard.
