Left Menu

Navigating Economic Challenges: India's Strategic Path Forward

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran discussed India's economic challenges, including US tariffs and longer-term obstacles like AI impact and supply chain reliance. He emphasized the role of the private sector and cautioned against overdependence on strategic adversaries. The Indian economy's resilience and growth depend on strategic choices and diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 16:31 IST
Navigating Economic Challenges: India's Strategic Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Wednesday predicted US tariff-related issues would resolve in the next one or two quarters. He stressed the importance of private sector involvement in addressing longer-term challenges impacting India's economy.

Nageswaran linked FY25's growth slowdown, from 9.2% in FY24 to 6.5%, to tight credit conditions and liquidity woes. Correct agricultural policies could boost real GDP growth by 25%, he noted. Nageswaran underscored the difficulties posed by second and third-order impacts of US tariffs, particularly on sectors like textiles and jewellery.

He acknowledged ongoing government talks with affected industries and the importance of patience from stakeholders as policymakers craft their response. Speculation surrounds potential US trade talks with India, as international dynamics shift rapidly. Nageswaran stressed focusing beyond tariff woes, citing AI impacts, mineral dependency, and the importance of supply chain resilience, urging the private sector's strategic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025