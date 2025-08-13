Left Menu

Firstsource Solutions Achieves Dual Recognition in Everest Group's FCC Operations Services Assessment 2025

Firstsource Solutions Limited, a leading global provider of Business Process Services, has been recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group's 2025 Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment. This highlights their innovation and growth in delivering FCC operations using AI-powered models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:36 IST
Firstsource Solutions Limited has earned dual accolades in Everest Group's Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment for 2025. Recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender, Firstsource has showcased significant progress in market impact and vision among global providers.

The acknowledgment reflects Firstsource's strategic innovation, particularly its AI-driven, BPaaS-led delivery model that enhances end-to-end FCC operations. Its UnBPO strategy and GenAI technology have positioned the company as a key partner for financial institutions needing scalable, efficient compliance solutions.

Investments in tools like Firstsource relAI and Analyst Co-Pilot, along with initiatives through the FCC Academy, enabled Firstsource to advance its capabilities in alert handling and investigation, bolstering its role in global FCC delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

