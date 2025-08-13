Firstsource Solutions Achieves Dual Recognition in Everest Group's FCC Operations Services Assessment 2025

Firstsource Solutions Limited has earned dual accolades in Everest Group's Financial Crime and Compliance Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment for 2025. Recognized as a Star Performer and Major Contender, Firstsource has showcased significant progress in market impact and vision among global providers.

The acknowledgment reflects Firstsource's strategic innovation, particularly its AI-driven, BPaaS-led delivery model that enhances end-to-end FCC operations. Its UnBPO strategy and GenAI technology have positioned the company as a key partner for financial institutions needing scalable, efficient compliance solutions.

Investments in tools like Firstsource relAI and Analyst Co-Pilot, along with initiatives through the FCC Academy, enabled Firstsource to advance its capabilities in alert handling and investigation, bolstering its role in global FCC delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)