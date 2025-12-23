Gold Prices Soar: Navigating the Bullion Boom

On Tuesday, gold prices hovered near the historic $4,500-an-ounce mark, as expectations of looser U.S. monetary policy and geopolitical tensions propelled the metal to unprecedented highs.

With bullion reaching $4,497.55, the metal has surged over 70% this year, largely driven by increasing demand for safe-haven assets, anticipated U.S. rate cuts, strong central-bank buying, de-dollarization trends, and ETF inflows.

Investors have several options for entering the gold market, from the spot market with prices determined by supply and demand to futures exchanges and exchange-traded products. These avenues allow diverse forms of investment, appealing to a broad spectrum of gold buyers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)