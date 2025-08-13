Left Menu

Insecticides (India) Ltd Reports Strong Q1 Growth Amid Promising Agricultural Season

Insecticides (India) Ltd posted a 17.16% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 58.10 crore in Q1 2025-26, driven by higher sales. The firm's revenue rose by 5.24% amidst a favorable start to the agricultural season, supported by a robust monsoon and effective marketing strategies.

Insecticides (India) Ltd has announced a remarkable 17.16% surge in their consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 58.10 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year. This success is attributed to increased sales, marking a significant improvement from Rs 49.37 crore recorded in the previous year.

The company's total revenue witnessed a 5.24% growth, climbing to Rs 691.13 crore compared to Rs 656.68 crore a year earlier. This performance, however, was accompanied by higher expenses, which reached Rs 617.58 crore, up from Rs 593.32 crore in the previous period.

Managing Director Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal expressed satisfaction with the results, highlighting the impact of diverse premium product offerings, three new product launches, and robust marketing efforts. He noted that the business environment was generally favorable, aided by a strong start to the Kharif season, early Southwest monsoon, and stable raw material prices. Looking ahead, Aggarwal remains optimistic due to favorable agricultural conditions.

