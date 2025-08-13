Left Menu

JK Cement Expands in Kashmir, Launches JK Super Cement Brand

JK Super Cement brand, by JK Cement Ltd., launches in Kashmir, enhancing local infrastructure with superior strength cement. The move, in line with 'Make in India', aims to boost economic growth, create jobs, and strengthen local capabilities through local production and distribution by Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:17 IST
JK Cement Expands in Kashmir, Launches JK Super Cement Brand
JK Super Cement being launched in Kashmir, Strengthening Presence in Northern Markets. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster infrastructure and economic growth in Kashmir, JK Cement Ltd announced the launch of its flagship JK Super Cement brand in the region. The unveiling marks a vital extension of JK Cement's operations following its acquisition in the area.

With JK Super Cement's reputation for exceptional strength and durability, the new launch aims to serve the burgeoning demands of infrastructure projects in Kashmir and cater to local consumers efficiently, announced Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement Ltd.

Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd, responsible for the local distribution, plans to penetrate key districts like Baramulla and Srinagar. This expansion supports local employment and aligns with the government's 'Make in India' vision, said Mr. Suhail Manzoor Guna, Director of Saifco Cements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025