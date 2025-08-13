JK Cement Expands in Kashmir, Launches JK Super Cement Brand

In a strategic move to bolster infrastructure and economic growth in Kashmir, JK Cement Ltd announced the launch of its flagship JK Super Cement brand in the region. The unveiling marks a vital extension of JK Cement's operations following its acquisition in the area.

With JK Super Cement's reputation for exceptional strength and durability, the new launch aims to serve the burgeoning demands of infrastructure projects in Kashmir and cater to local consumers efficiently, announced Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director of JK Cement Ltd.

Saifco Cements Pvt. Ltd, responsible for the local distribution, plans to penetrate key districts like Baramulla and Srinagar. This expansion supports local employment and aligns with the government's 'Make in India' vision, said Mr. Suhail Manzoor Guna, Director of Saifco Cements.

