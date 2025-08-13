Left Menu

BlueStone Jewellery's IPO Shines Bright with 2.70 Times Subscription

BlueStone Jewellery's IPO, offering contemporary jewellery under its flagship brand, was subscribed 2.70 times on closing day. The IPO raised Rs 1,540.65 crore with bids for 4,46,20,386 shares. Proceeds will fund working capital and corporate purposes. BlueStone seeks to list on BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:21 IST
BlueStone Jewellery's IPO Shines Bright with 2.70 Times Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd captivated investors, achieving a subscription rate of 2.70 times by the closing day.

With an IPO worth Rs 1,540.65 crore, the Bengaluru-based jewellery retailer attracted bids for 4,46,20,386 shares against the 1,65,14,421 shares available for sale, according to NSE data. Notably, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) showed immense interest, subscribing 4.28 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.35 times. Unfortunately, Non-Institutional Investors received only 55% subscription.

The company, which has grown to 275 stores in 117 cities since introducing the 'BlueStone' brand in 2011, aims to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to bolster its working capital and fulfill general corporate needs. Stocks will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company managing the book-running process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025