Traffic Advisory: Navigating Delhi's Janmashtami and Tazia Processions

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory warning commuters of potential disruptions in the Paharganj area on Thursday due to the annual Janmashtami and Tazia processions.

The advisory notes that Paharganj's samuhik shobha yatra for Janmashtami and the Tazia procession will take place on August 14, starting from 1.30 pm, with significant traffic restrictions and diversions in effect.

To avoid inconvenience, commuters are urged to steer clear of major routes like Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Chelmsford Road, and Arakashan Road during these events and plan their travel accordingly by following the directions of traffic officers on duty.

