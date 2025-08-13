Left Menu

Sarveshwar Foods Reports Robust Q1 Growth with 29.30% Revenue Surge

Sarveshwar Foods Limited celebrated a significant 29.30% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY26, driven by a surge in domestic and global demand. The company's strategic focus on innovation and expansion has reinforced its standing as a global food supplier, reflecting robust operational and financial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:26 IST
Sarveshwar Foods Reports Robust Q1 Growth with 29.30% Revenue Surge
Sarveshwar Foods Delivers Stellar Q1 FY26 Performance, Reporting Net Profit Growth of ~128 Percent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sarveshwar Foods Limited (BSE: 543688), a notable player in the agro product FMCG sector, recorded an impressive 29.30% year-on-year revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. This strong performance underscores a continued upward trajectory, bolstered by significant increases in both domestic and export orders.

With a total income of ₹301.35 crore and a substantial YoY growth of 29.30%, the company's strategic roadmap remains effective. Achieving an EBITDA of ₹17.13 crore with a growth of 36.29%, and a remarkable 127.52% increase in net profit, Sarveshwar's performance is anchored in consistent innovation and market responsiveness.

Managing Director Anil Kumar emphasized the company's commitment to quality and sustainability, highlighting ongoing efforts in process innovation and product diversification. As Sarveshwar expands its geographical and retail footprints, the company is poised for further growth, continuing to meet global and domestic consumer demand with premium-quality offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025