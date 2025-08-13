Sarveshwar Foods Reports Robust Q1 Growth with 29.30% Revenue Surge

Sarveshwar Foods Limited (BSE: 543688), a notable player in the agro product FMCG sector, recorded an impressive 29.30% year-on-year revenue growth for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. This strong performance underscores a continued upward trajectory, bolstered by significant increases in both domestic and export orders.

With a total income of ₹301.35 crore and a substantial YoY growth of 29.30%, the company's strategic roadmap remains effective. Achieving an EBITDA of ₹17.13 crore with a growth of 36.29%, and a remarkable 127.52% increase in net profit, Sarveshwar's performance is anchored in consistent innovation and market responsiveness.

Managing Director Anil Kumar emphasized the company's commitment to quality and sustainability, highlighting ongoing efforts in process innovation and product diversification. As Sarveshwar expands its geographical and retail footprints, the company is poised for further growth, continuing to meet global and domestic consumer demand with premium-quality offerings.

