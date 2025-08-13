TRAI Revisits Recommendations: A Comprehensive Response to DoT

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a comprehensive response to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) concerning the terms and conditions of network authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

This follows a back-reference from the DoT dated July 3, 2025, seeking a reconsideration of certain recommendations previously submitted by TRAI on February 17, 2025. The July 3 back-reference was aligned with provisions under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.

Originally, TRAI was tasked on July 26, 2024, to suggest authorisation terms, and further requested on October 17, 2024, to evaluate satellite communication network provisions. TRAI's latest response, now public, reflects adjustments to its earlier stance, factoring in government feedback.

