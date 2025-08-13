Left Menu

TRAI Revisits Recommendations: A Comprehensive Response to DoT

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) addresses the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) feedback on network authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, following an exchange initiated in 2024. TRAI revises its stance to align with government observations, marking progress in telecom regulatory alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 18:34 IST
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a comprehensive response to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) concerning the terms and conditions of network authorisations under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

This follows a back-reference from the DoT dated July 3, 2025, seeking a reconsideration of certain recommendations previously submitted by TRAI on February 17, 2025. The July 3 back-reference was aligned with provisions under the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.

Originally, TRAI was tasked on July 26, 2024, to suggest authorisation terms, and further requested on October 17, 2024, to evaluate satellite communication network provisions. TRAI's latest response, now public, reflects adjustments to its earlier stance, factoring in government feedback.

(With inputs from agencies.)

