Left Menu

India’s Expanding Global Footprint: A New Era of Trade Diplomacy

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein highlighted India's strategic shift in trade diplomacy, marked by seven Free Trade Agreements in five years. Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has embraced global integration with confidence, positioning itself as a significant player on the world economic stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:27 IST
India’s Expanding Global Footprint: A New Era of Trade Diplomacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has entered a transformative phase in its trade diplomacy, said Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday. Highlighting the signing of seven Free Trade Agreements over the past five years, Mein emphasized India's growing influence on the global economic front.

According to an X post by Mein, these agreements signify a strategic departure from the country's previous hesitant approach to trade. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's trade policies have evolved, showcasing confidence and clarity in negotiations.

Mein noted that the current phase marks India's emergence as a self-assured economic partner, proactively shaping international opportunities. The agreements aim to enhance market access, attract investments, and deepen the integration of Indian industries into global supply chains while balancing domestic and global interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025