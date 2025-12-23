India’s Expanding Global Footprint: A New Era of Trade Diplomacy

India has entered a transformative phase in its trade diplomacy, said Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday. Highlighting the signing of seven Free Trade Agreements over the past five years, Mein emphasized India's growing influence on the global economic front.

According to an X post by Mein, these agreements signify a strategic departure from the country's previous hesitant approach to trade. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's trade policies have evolved, showcasing confidence and clarity in negotiations.

Mein noted that the current phase marks India's emergence as a self-assured economic partner, proactively shaping international opportunities. The agreements aim to enhance market access, attract investments, and deepen the integration of Indian industries into global supply chains while balancing domestic and global interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)