Greta Thunberg's Arrest Highlights Tensions at Pro-Palestinian Rally

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London during a pro-Palestinian protest for displaying a sign supporting Palestine Action prisoners, regarded as a terrorist group by Britain. Two others were arrested for defacing a building owned by an insurer allegedly linked to Israeli firm Elbit Systems. Thunberg, known for her climate activism, has faced previous arrests in protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:27 IST
British police detained Swedish activist Greta Thunberg on Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest in London, according to the campaign group Prisoners for Palestine.

Thunberg was taken into custody under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign in support of Palestine Action prisoners, a group banned as terrorist by the British government. A spokesperson for the City of London noted that two other individuals were arrested for throwing red paint at a building.

The building was targeted due to its association with an insurance company that allegedly provides services to Elbit Systems, the British arm of an Israeli defense firm. While the insurance firm did not comment on the allegations, Thunberg's activism history includes a cleared public order offence in Britain and expulsion from Israel alongside the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

