Himachal's Rail Tracks to Progress: A Clear Pathway Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri dismissed allegations from the BJP, asserting the state's active collaboration with the Centre on crucial railway projects.

These projects, deemed vital for the state's economic, social, and tourism development, include the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri, Chandigarh-Baddi, and Nangal-Talwara rail lines.

Delays have led to increased costs, but the state's significant financial commitment underscores the importance of these developments for national security and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)