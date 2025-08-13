Himachal's Rail Tracks to Progress: A Clear Pathway Unveiled
Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister debunked claims of non-cooperation with the Centre on railway projects, highlighting state contributions. Key projects include Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri, Chandigarh-Baddi, and Nangal-Talwara, seen as vital for economic and security reasons. Delays have increased costs, stressing the importance of timely completions.
13-08-2025
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri dismissed allegations from the BJP, asserting the state's active collaboration with the Centre on crucial railway projects.
These projects, deemed vital for the state's economic, social, and tourism development, include the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri, Chandigarh-Baddi, and Nangal-Talwara rail lines.
Delays have led to increased costs, but the state's significant financial commitment underscores the importance of these developments for national security and connectivity.
