Left Menu

Himachal's Rail Tracks to Progress: A Clear Pathway Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister debunked claims of non-cooperation with the Centre on railway projects, highlighting state contributions. Key projects include Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri, Chandigarh-Baddi, and Nangal-Talwara, seen as vital for economic and security reasons. Delays have increased costs, stressing the importance of timely completions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:31 IST
Himachal's Rail Tracks to Progress: A Clear Pathway Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri dismissed allegations from the BJP, asserting the state's active collaboration with the Centre on crucial railway projects.

These projects, deemed vital for the state's economic, social, and tourism development, include the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri, Chandigarh-Baddi, and Nangal-Talwara rail lines.

Delays have led to increased costs, but the state's significant financial commitment underscores the importance of these developments for national security and connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025