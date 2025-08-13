Kalpataru Ltd Suffers Major Q1 Financial Setback
Kalpataru Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, reported a significant consolidated net loss of Rs 49.42 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, significantly higher than the Rs 0.69 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. Its total income also declined substantially.
Kalpataru Ltd, a major player in the real estate sector, reported a steep consolidated net loss of Rs 49.42 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year, marking a significant setback compared to a loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.
The company's total income in the April-June period of 2025-26 fell sharply to Rs 456.78 crore, down from Rs 544.67 crore during the same timeframe last year, as highlighted in a regulatory filing.
Recently listed on stock exchanges, Kalpataru Ltd continues to be recognized as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation, despite this financial downturn.
