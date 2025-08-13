Left Menu

Kalpataru Ltd Suffers Major Q1 Financial Setback

Kalpataru Ltd, a prominent real estate developer, reported a significant consolidated net loss of Rs 49.42 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, significantly higher than the Rs 0.69 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. Its total income also declined substantially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:25 IST
Kalpataru Ltd Suffers Major Q1 Financial Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kalpataru Ltd, a major player in the real estate sector, reported a steep consolidated net loss of Rs 49.42 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year, marking a significant setback compared to a loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

The company's total income in the April-June period of 2025-26 fell sharply to Rs 456.78 crore, down from Rs 544.67 crore during the same timeframe last year, as highlighted in a regulatory filing.

Recently listed on stock exchanges, Kalpataru Ltd continues to be recognized as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation, despite this financial downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025