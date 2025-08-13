Left Menu

IndiGo's Comeback: Reviving India-China Flights

IndiGo is prepared to restart direct flights between India and China, pending bilateral agreements. The airline had operational routes until early 2020, when services were halted due to the pandemic and border tensions. Talks are in advanced stages, aiming to rebuild bilateral relations and resume air connectivity.

IndiGo is gearing up to renew its direct air service between India and China, as announced by CEO Pieter Elbers on Wednesday. This move awaits the finalization of bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Prior to the pandemic, IndiGo offered daily flights connecting Delhi to Chengdu and Kolkata to Guangzhou, a service which was suspended in February 2020 amid the outbreak of the coronavirus and ensuing geopolitical tensions.

Efforts to resume flights have been ongoing, with a key meeting on January 27 paving the way for potential relaunches, aiming to stabilize and rebuild the bilateral ties grounded in people-centric engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

