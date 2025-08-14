Left Menu

Market Records New Highs Amid Fed Easing Anticipation

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new highs, driven by Federal Reserve's potential monetary easing. However, tech stocks like Nvidia and Alphabet saw declines. Speculation continues on interest rate cuts, with healthcare stocks gaining traction. The market reacted to tariff impacts, AI advancements by Apple, and CoreWeave's financial losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 01:56 IST
Market Records New Highs Amid Fed Easing Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes achieved new record highs for the second consecutive day, fueled by optimism that the Federal Reserve may soon begin a monetary easing cycle. Despite this upbeat trend, there was noticeable weakness in several major technology stocks following robust gains previously.

Investor relief was palpable as U.S. tariffs have yet to significantly affect headline consumer prices, although concerns about trade uncertainties linger. Large technology stocks such as Nvidia, Alphabet, and Microsoft experienced declines as investors sought fresh avenues for growth.

Meanwhile, Apple gained 1.6% on reports of its expansion into AI-driven technologies. Traders are anticipating a possible interest rate cut of 25 basis points. Healthcare stocks rose, reflecting a shift as the market evaluates the implications of tariffs on inflation and interest rate decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025