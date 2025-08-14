Market Records New Highs Amid Fed Easing Anticipation
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq reached new highs, driven by Federal Reserve's potential monetary easing. However, tech stocks like Nvidia and Alphabet saw declines. Speculation continues on interest rate cuts, with healthcare stocks gaining traction. The market reacted to tariff impacts, AI advancements by Apple, and CoreWeave's financial losses.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes achieved new record highs for the second consecutive day, fueled by optimism that the Federal Reserve may soon begin a monetary easing cycle. Despite this upbeat trend, there was noticeable weakness in several major technology stocks following robust gains previously.
Investor relief was palpable as U.S. tariffs have yet to significantly affect headline consumer prices, although concerns about trade uncertainties linger. Large technology stocks such as Nvidia, Alphabet, and Microsoft experienced declines as investors sought fresh avenues for growth.
Meanwhile, Apple gained 1.6% on reports of its expansion into AI-driven technologies. Traders are anticipating a possible interest rate cut of 25 basis points. Healthcare stocks rose, reflecting a shift as the market evaluates the implications of tariffs on inflation and interest rate decisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan's Central Bank Surprises with Interest Rate Hold Amid Inflation Concerns
Pakistan Holds Steady: Central Bank Surprises with No Change in Interest Rates
Pakistan Central Bank Holds Steady: Interest Rates and Economic Outlook
China Questions Nvidia's H20 AI Chips Over Security Concerns
Nvidia's H20 Chips Under Scrutiny: China's Security Concerns Rise