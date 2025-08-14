Thakral Corp Boosts Drone and Retail Ventures Amidst Expansive Growth Strategy

Singapore-listed Thakral Corp Ltd is expanding its Bharat Skytech division to enhance its presence in India's growing drone market. The group aims to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for drone components by producing and supplying them to manufacturers in the region.

Amidst improving economic conditions, CEO Inderbethal Singh Thakral emphasized the company's commitment to supporting India's manufacturing ecosystem. Additionally, Thakral Corp holds a 23% stake in Skylark Drones, positioning itself as a key player in providing comprehensive drone solutions to enterprise clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

Simultaneously, Thakral Corp is widening its retail footprint in Greater China and India, notably through the launch of India's first Nespresso boutique. The company reported a strong financial performance in 1H2025, with revenue rising 25% year-on-year, as it remains focused on strategic growth initiatives including real estate and lifestyle investments.