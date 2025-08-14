Highway Chaos: Double-Decker Bus Overturns Leaving 30 Injured

A tumultuous scene unfolded on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway as a double-decker bus overturned, leaving 30 passengers injured, according to police reports on Thursday.

The accident transpired late Wednesday night on the route from Gorakhpur to Delhi, when the bus driver lost control, resulting in chaos near Dharouli village. Quick-thinking villagers rushed to rescue the trapped passengers.

Police and administrative personnel swiftly arrived, facilitating the rescue and transportation of the injured to Ram Sanehi Ghat Community Health Centre. Despite heavy rain causing slippery road conditions, officials ensured prompt medical care and resumed highway traffic using a JCB machine.

