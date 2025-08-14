Left Menu

Emotions Ignite at 'The Fires We Become' Book Launch in Mumbai

On August 11, Title Waves in Bandra hosted the launch of Manu Dhawan's second literary thriller, 'The Fires We Become.' With family, friends, and literary enthusiasts in attendance, the event celebrated the compelling journey of characters finding redemption amidst Kolkata's shadows. Authors praised Dhawan's gripping and heart-reflective narrative.

Updated: 14-08-2025 11:43 IST
Title Waves bookstore in Bandra was the venue for an intimate event on August 11, marking the launch of Manu Dhawan's new book, 'The Fires We Become.' Family, friends, and literary lovers gathered to celebrate this second literary thriller by Dhawan, published by Rupa Publications.

The evening was rich with personal anecdotes and reflections, moderated by Dhawan's wife, Nidhi. Their daughters, Myra and Kimaya, added emotional depth to the evening, with Myra discussing her father's writing journey and Kimaya reading her favorite line from the novel. Set in Kolkata's gritty underbelly, the book delves into themes of redemption and identities forged in life's crucible, earning praise for its gripping narrative from acclaimed author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.

Manu Dhawan shared insights into his writing process, highlighting the years of development and personal influences behind the story. Close friends Neeti Mohan and Raghav Sachar shared their impressions, noting the book's lasting impact and unique rhythm. Attendees enjoyed personal book signings, marking a milestone in Dhawan's literary career.

