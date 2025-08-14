Impetus Technologies: Nine-Time 'Dream Employer of the Year' at Asia Awards

Left Menu

Impetus Technologies has been named 'Dream Employer of the Year 2025' at Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards for the ninth year. Celebrated for employee engagement and workplace culture, the company remains a top-choice workplace, highlighting its commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and growth opportunities, driving professional and personal success.

Impetus Technologies, a major player in global software products and services, has clinched the 'Dream Employer of the Year 2025' title during the Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards orchestrated by the World HRD Congress.

This accolade marks the ninth consecutive year the company has secured this honor, reinforcing its reputation as a prime destination for professionals in the industry. The award is bestowed upon entities that exhibit an exceptional dedication to engaging, developing, and cultivating an optimal workplace culture. Impetus is noted for establishing benchmarks in innovation, inclusivity, and growth, facilitating employees' vertical and horizontal advancement.

"This award underscores our steadfast commitment to nurturing a workplace that values human resource, nurtures talent, and drives excellence," remarked Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO at Impetus Technologies. "Being acknowledged as a leader in Asia is a testament to the collective efforts and fervor of our workforce." Through the years, Impetus has undertaken numerous forward-thinking initiatives from enhancing employee well-being and skills to promoting a collaborative and inclusive culture, maintaining its status as a go-to partner for Fortune 100 enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

