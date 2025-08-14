Dhruv Consultancy Services Unveils Robust Q1 FY26 Results and Global Expansion

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DCSL), a prominent name in India's infrastructure consultancy sector, reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026. The company recorded a revenue of ₹21.40 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 6.89% and an impressive net profit rise of 81.81% to ₹1.60 crore.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, the company achieved significant operational milestones. The quarter's EBITDA stood at ₹3.58 crore, showing a year-on-year growth of 30.18%, and an improved EBITDA margin of 16.72%. The quarterly results were further buoyed by a leap into the global market with a project win in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the nation's Vision 2030.

Domestically, DCSL continues to bolster its infrastructure consulting services, notably securing a key role in the SAGARMALA railway project and expressway developments under UPEIDA. These efforts underscore the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio and delivering consistent value to its stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)