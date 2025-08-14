Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy Services Unveils Robust Q1 FY26 Results and Global Expansion

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited reports a strong Q1 FY26 with revenue of ₹21.40 Cr and a net profit increase of 81.81%. The company expands globally with a new project in Saudi Arabia while continuing domestic growth with initiatives like the SAGARMALA railway project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:28 IST
Dhruv Consultancy Services Unveils Robust Q1 FY26 Results and Global Expansion
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE: 541302 | NSE: DHRUV) reports its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY26.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited (DCSL), a prominent name in India's infrastructure consultancy sector, reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026. The company recorded a revenue of ₹21.40 crore, marking a year-on-year growth of 6.89% and an impressive net profit rise of 81.81% to ₹1.60 crore.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Mrs. Tanvi Dandawate Auti, the company achieved significant operational milestones. The quarter's EBITDA stood at ₹3.58 crore, showing a year-on-year growth of 30.18%, and an improved EBITDA margin of 16.72%. The quarterly results were further buoyed by a leap into the global market with a project win in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the nation's Vision 2030.

Domestically, DCSL continues to bolster its infrastructure consulting services, notably securing a key role in the SAGARMALA railway project and expressway developments under UPEIDA. These efforts underscore the company's commitment to expanding its portfolio and delivering consistent value to its stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025