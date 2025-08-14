Left Menu

Sholay Returns: A Golden Jubilee Celebration on Independence Day

NH Studioz revives the iconic film Sholay for a nationwide celebration on its 50th anniversary. The restored version will broadcast on multiple platforms, including Doordarshan, to honor India's cinematic legacy. This initiative reflects NH Studioz's dedication to preserving and sharing India’s cultural treasures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 17:14 IST
Sholay Returns: A Golden Jubilee Celebration on Independence Day
NH Studioz: The Power Behind the Curtain Bringing Sholay Back to the Nation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious tribute to Indian cinema, NH Studioz, a leading film rights custodian, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Sholay. This Independence Day, a restored version of the film will be aired nationwide across various platforms, including Doordarshan and NH Studioz's FAST channels.

The golden jubilee celebration will offer audiences a chance to relive the film's magic at specific time slots on August 15: with Doordarshan broadcasting at 1:00 PM, NH Bollygold at 2:00 PM, and NH Bollyflix hosting an 8:00 PM screening accessible on platforms like Samsung TV Plus and Airtel Xstream.

NH Studioz acquired Sholay in 2016, significantly expanding its availability through comprehensive restoration and strategic platform positioning. The studio's Chairman, Mr. Narendra Hirawat, expressed pride in reviving Sholay, calling it an 'emotion' cherished by generations. This initiative is part of NH Studioz's broader mission to reinvigorate Indian cinematic history for global audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025