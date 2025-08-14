Sholay Returns: A Golden Jubilee Celebration on Independence Day

In an ambitious tribute to Indian cinema, NH Studioz, a leading film rights custodian, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Sholay. This Independence Day, a restored version of the film will be aired nationwide across various platforms, including Doordarshan and NH Studioz's FAST channels.

The golden jubilee celebration will offer audiences a chance to relive the film's magic at specific time slots on August 15: with Doordarshan broadcasting at 1:00 PM, NH Bollygold at 2:00 PM, and NH Bollyflix hosting an 8:00 PM screening accessible on platforms like Samsung TV Plus and Airtel Xstream.

NH Studioz acquired Sholay in 2016, significantly expanding its availability through comprehensive restoration and strategic platform positioning. The studio's Chairman, Mr. Narendra Hirawat, expressed pride in reviving Sholay, calling it an 'emotion' cherished by generations. This initiative is part of NH Studioz's broader mission to reinvigorate Indian cinematic history for global audiences.

