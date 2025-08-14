Radisson Hotel Group Eyes Expansion in Northeast India

Radisson Hotel Group, a major player in the luxury hospitality sector, is charting a strategic plan to broaden its reach in Northeast India.

The hospitality chain is in active discussions with potential partners to develop new properties in prime locations such as Kaziranga and Shillong, according to Ankur Mehrotra, General Manager of Radisson Blu Guwahati.

These initiatives are part of Radisson's broader ambition to significantly boost its hotel count in India, particularly targeting tier-II and III cities, while leveraging increased tourism to the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)