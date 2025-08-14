Radisson Hotel Group Eyes Expansion in Northeast India
Radisson Hotel Group plans to expand its footprint in Northeast India by developing greenfield properties in Kaziranga and Shillong. Talks are underway with potential partners. The group seeks to increase its presence from operating one hotel to a significant focus in tier-II and III cities in the region.
Radisson Hotel Group, a major player in the luxury hospitality sector, is charting a strategic plan to broaden its reach in Northeast India.
The hospitality chain is in active discussions with potential partners to develop new properties in prime locations such as Kaziranga and Shillong, according to Ankur Mehrotra, General Manager of Radisson Blu Guwahati.
These initiatives are part of Radisson's broader ambition to significantly boost its hotel count in India, particularly targeting tier-II and III cities, while leveraging increased tourism to the Northeast.
