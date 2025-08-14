Intense Technologies Reports Robust Q1 FY26 Results with Strategic Wins and AI Innovations

Hyderabad-based Intense Technologies Limited has unveiled its un-audited results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, showing strategic advancements and growth. Remarkably, the company secured four high-value clients in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors, including a major NBFC in Saudi Arabia, solidifying its footprint in strategic markets.

The quarter marked a significant milestone for the platform-led services firm, as it expanded operations in the Middle East by acquiring its first customer in Saudi Arabia. Intense Technologies is also fostering a robust deal pipeline, indicating multiple large opportunities on the horizon.

Further highlighting its future-ready strategies, the company advanced AI capabilities like Agentic AI and GenAI for enhanced decision-making and personalized experiences. Recognition from renowned entities such as Gartner, IDC, and Aspire underscores its technology excellence and global influence, promising continued growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)