Identity Dilemmas in West Bengal: The Challenge of the Unmapped Voters
West Bengal witnesses the second day of hearings in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, where 32 lakh voters unable to link their records with the 2002 roll must prove their eligibility. The process has prompted distress among many, including elderly and differently-abled citizens, highlighting bureaucratic hurdles in voter identification.
In West Bengal, the second day of hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls revealed the complex challenges faced by 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters. These individuals are currently trying to authenticate their voting status, yet struggle to connect their records with the state's 2002 electoral roll.
Voters like Sabita Manna and Nirufa Khatoon exemplify personal stories of distress. Manna, 75, battling polio, traveled to a hearing center in an ambulance, anxious about discrepancies in her records. Meanwhile, Khatoon in Barasat faces uncertainty over her father's missing data in the 2002 polls.
State officials have linked these challenges to technical difficulties in record management. The Election Commission has already culled over 58 lakh names due to various factors like death or migration. The process, causing anxiety for many citizens, underscores the obstacles pervasive in bureaucratic systems.
