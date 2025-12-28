Left Menu

Identity Dilemmas in West Bengal: The Challenge of the Unmapped Voters

West Bengal witnesses the second day of hearings in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, where 32 lakh voters unable to link their records with the 2002 roll must prove their eligibility. The process has prompted distress among many, including elderly and differently-abled citizens, highlighting bureaucratic hurdles in voter identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:31 IST
Identity Dilemmas in West Bengal: The Challenge of the Unmapped Voters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, the second day of hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls revealed the complex challenges faced by 32 lakh 'unmapped' voters. These individuals are currently trying to authenticate their voting status, yet struggle to connect their records with the state's 2002 electoral roll.

Voters like Sabita Manna and Nirufa Khatoon exemplify personal stories of distress. Manna, 75, battling polio, traveled to a hearing center in an ambulance, anxious about discrepancies in her records. Meanwhile, Khatoon in Barasat faces uncertainty over her father's missing data in the 2002 polls.

State officials have linked these challenges to technical difficulties in record management. The Election Commission has already culled over 58 lakh names due to various factors like death or migration. The process, causing anxiety for many citizens, underscores the obstacles pervasive in bureaucratic systems.

TRENDING

1
Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

Internal Rift Shakes National Citizen Party Over Controversial Alliance

 Bangladesh
2
Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

Guinea's Presidential Elections: Doumbouya's Path to Power

 Global
3
Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

 India
4
Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

Unyielding Ideals: Congress Celebrates 140 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025