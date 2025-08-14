Left Menu

Maharashtra Transport Department Extends HSRP Deadline Yet Again

The Maharashtra transport department has extended the deadline for vehicles to be fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to the end of November. This marks the fourth such extension, with original deadlines set in March, April, June, and August this year.

The Maharashtra transport department has officially extended the deadline for the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, setting a new deadline at the end of November.

This marks the fourth extension granted by the department, as it initially set deadlines in March, then pushed it to April-end, later to June-end, and subsequently to August 15. Now, authorities have granted yet another extension until November-end.

In a circular issued by State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been instructed to impose certain restrictions on services such as transfer of vehicle ownership and re-registration, barring vehicles without the HSRPs. Additionally, vehicles seized by flying squads will not be released until compliance is met.

