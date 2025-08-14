Left Menu

New Annual Highway Toll Pass Rolled Out: Convenience for Commuters

The government announced the release of a Rs 3,000 annual highway toll pass for private vehicles, allowing seamless travel across up to 200 toll booths in a year. Pre-booking is available via the Rajmarg Yatra app. The pass supports FASTag technology, simplifying toll payments on National Highways.

  • India

The government has introduced an annual highway toll pass priced at Rs 3,000, enabling private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans to travel through up to 200 toll booths in a year without the need for frequent FASTag recharges.

Pre-booking for the toll pass is now live through the Rajmarg Yatra app, as well as on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Utilizing FASTag technology, the toll pass simplifies travel on National Highways by automatically deducting charges using RFID technology, and it remains valid only on NH and NE fee plazas.

