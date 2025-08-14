Kant Advocates for India's Strategic Autonomy Amid US Tariffs

In light of the proposed tariffs by the United States, former Niti Aayog chief and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant has called for India to assert its strategic autonomy and ensure energy security. Kant argued that India's oil imports from Russia are significantly smaller than those of China or Turkey, yet the US has levied a 50% tariff on Indian goods, citing continued Russian oil imports as a reason.

Kant advised that India should prioritize its national interests, maintaining a resilient stance against US pressure. He criticized the logic behind the tariffs and urged for strategic, patient negotiations. Kant proposed retaliatory tariffs if necessary and highlighted the situation as an opportunity for India to implement reforms and stimulate economic growth.

Asserting the potential for reforms in sectors like GST and tourism, which can create significant employment, Kant pointed out that tourism is crucial yet underutilized in India. He emphasized building an integrated brand campaign for 'Incredible India' to attract global tourists as a long-term economic strategy.

