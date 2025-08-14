Maharashtra's Extended Race: HSRP Fitting Deadline Pushed Again
The Maharashtra transport department has extended its deadline for fitting High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to November-end. This is the fourth deadline extension, aiming to address challenges such as server errors and insufficient infrastructure amid ongoing efforts to fit millions of vehicles with HSRP.
The Maharashtra transport department has again extended its deadline for the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles, this time moving the cut-off date to the end of November. Initially set for March, the deadline has been postponed multiple times due to various logistical challenges.
According to a circular issued by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been instructed to halt certain vehicle-related services unless the vehicles are fitted with HSRP. These services include changes in vehicle ownership and address, hypothecation modifications, and vehicle re-registration.
Currently, about 68 lakh appointments have been booked for the installation of HSRP, with 47 lakh vehicles already compliant. However, with over 2.10 crore vehicles requiring these plates, the department faces a daunting task, exacerbated by reported server errors and infrastructure limitations.
