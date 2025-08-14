Left Menu

Maharashtra's Extended Race: HSRP Fitting Deadline Pushed Again

The Maharashtra transport department has extended its deadline for fitting High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to November-end. This is the fourth deadline extension, aiming to address challenges such as server errors and insufficient infrastructure amid ongoing efforts to fit millions of vehicles with HSRP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 23:05 IST
Maharashtra's Extended Race: HSRP Fitting Deadline Pushed Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra transport department has again extended its deadline for the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles, this time moving the cut-off date to the end of November. Initially set for March, the deadline has been postponed multiple times due to various logistical challenges.

According to a circular issued by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been instructed to halt certain vehicle-related services unless the vehicles are fitted with HSRP. These services include changes in vehicle ownership and address, hypothecation modifications, and vehicle re-registration.

Currently, about 68 lakh appointments have been booked for the installation of HSRP, with 47 lakh vehicles already compliant. However, with over 2.10 crore vehicles requiring these plates, the department faces a daunting task, exacerbated by reported server errors and infrastructure limitations.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025