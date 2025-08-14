Maharashtra's Extended Race: HSRP Fitting Deadline Pushed Again

The Maharashtra transport department has again extended its deadline for the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles, this time moving the cut-off date to the end of November. Initially set for March, the deadline has been postponed multiple times due to various logistical challenges.

According to a circular issued by state transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been instructed to halt certain vehicle-related services unless the vehicles are fitted with HSRP. These services include changes in vehicle ownership and address, hypothecation modifications, and vehicle re-registration.

Currently, about 68 lakh appointments have been booked for the installation of HSRP, with 47 lakh vehicles already compliant. However, with over 2.10 crore vehicles requiring these plates, the department faces a daunting task, exacerbated by reported server errors and infrastructure limitations.