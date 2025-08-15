Left Menu

Flight Frenzy: Air Canada Faces Major Disruptions Over Flight Attendant Strike

Air Canada plans to cancel most of its flights due to a strike by flight attendants seeking better wages. The carrier and union remain at an impasse, affecting up to 100,000 passengers. The situation poses a challenge for Canada's government as tourism faces disruptions during the peak summer travel season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 02:30 IST
Flight Frenzy: Air Canada Faces Major Disruptions Over Flight Attendant Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air Canada is preparing to cancel the majority of its 700 daily flights on Friday due to a looming strike by the airline's flight attendants. The labor dispute, centered on higher wages and compensation for unpaid work, could affect around 100,000 passengers, leading to extensive travel disruptions.

Mark Nasr, Air Canada's chief operations officer, outlined the challenges of managing the airline's vast network across 65 countries, emphasizing the complexity in halting and resuming operations. The expected strike underscores broader tensions within the aviation industry regarding employee compensation practices.

The potential strike comes as a substantial blow during Canada's summer travel season, with implications for the country's tourism sector and the Ottawa government. Canadian Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu encourages negotiation, but the union remains firm in its stance against binding arbitration, advocating for fair compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

