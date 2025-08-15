Flight Frenzy: Air Canada Faces Major Disruptions Over Flight Attendant Strike

Air Canada is preparing to cancel the majority of its 700 daily flights on Friday due to a looming strike by the airline's flight attendants. The labor dispute, centered on higher wages and compensation for unpaid work, could affect around 100,000 passengers, leading to extensive travel disruptions.

Mark Nasr, Air Canada's chief operations officer, outlined the challenges of managing the airline's vast network across 65 countries, emphasizing the complexity in halting and resuming operations. The expected strike underscores broader tensions within the aviation industry regarding employee compensation practices.

The potential strike comes as a substantial blow during Canada's summer travel season, with implications for the country's tourism sector and the Ottawa government. Canadian Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu encourages negotiation, but the union remains firm in its stance against binding arbitration, advocating for fair compensation.

