Modi's Vision for a Developed India: From Chips to Jets by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced bold initiatives on India's 79th Independence Day, focusing on technology and energy to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Key plans include the first indigenous semiconductor, massive nuclear power expansion, and advancements in jet engine technology, alongside comprehensive economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 11:35 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 11:35 IST
On India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out an ambitious vision to propel India into a developed nation by 2047. From the inaugural roll-out of a Made in India semiconductor chip to a significant expansion in nuclear power, the plans signify a transformative era.

Speaking from the iconic Red Fort, Modi recalled past setbacks in semiconductor manufacturing but emphasized India's shift towards self-reliance. With a nuclear power capacity set to grow tenfold and a call for indigenous jet engine development, the PM urged young scientists and engineers to rise to the challenge.

Complementing these technological shifts, Modi announced major GST reforms and a new employment scheme to bolster economic growth. A dedicated Reform Task Force will spearhead efforts to modernize governance and achieve Modi's vision of a USD 10 trillion economy by 2047. Addressing border security, a Demography Mission seeks to counter demographic imbalances caused by infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

