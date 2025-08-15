Modi's Vision for a Developed India: From Chips to Jets by 2047
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced bold initiatives on India's 79th Independence Day, focusing on technology and energy to achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Key plans include the first indigenous semiconductor, massive nuclear power expansion, and advancements in jet engine technology, alongside comprehensive economic reforms.
On India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out an ambitious vision to propel India into a developed nation by 2047. From the inaugural roll-out of a Made in India semiconductor chip to a significant expansion in nuclear power, the plans signify a transformative era.
Speaking from the iconic Red Fort, Modi recalled past setbacks in semiconductor manufacturing but emphasized India's shift towards self-reliance. With a nuclear power capacity set to grow tenfold and a call for indigenous jet engine development, the PM urged young scientists and engineers to rise to the challenge.
Complementing these technological shifts, Modi announced major GST reforms and a new employment scheme to bolster economic growth. A dedicated Reform Task Force will spearhead efforts to modernize governance and achieve Modi's vision of a USD 10 trillion economy by 2047. Addressing border security, a Demography Mission seeks to counter demographic imbalances caused by infiltration.
In Independence Day speech, PM Modi calls for development of indigenous jet engines for 'Made in India' fighter jets.
