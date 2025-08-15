Modi's Vision for a Developed India: From Chips to Jets by 2047

On India's 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out an ambitious vision to propel India into a developed nation by 2047. From the inaugural roll-out of a Made in India semiconductor chip to a significant expansion in nuclear power, the plans signify a transformative era.

Speaking from the iconic Red Fort, Modi recalled past setbacks in semiconductor manufacturing but emphasized India's shift towards self-reliance. With a nuclear power capacity set to grow tenfold and a call for indigenous jet engine development, the PM urged young scientists and engineers to rise to the challenge.

Complementing these technological shifts, Modi announced major GST reforms and a new employment scheme to bolster economic growth. A dedicated Reform Task Force will spearhead efforts to modernize governance and achieve Modi's vision of a USD 10 trillion economy by 2047. Addressing border security, a Demography Mission seeks to counter demographic imbalances caused by infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)