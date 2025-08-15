Left Menu

Karnataka: Pioneering Innovation and Industrial Growth

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka, already India's IT capital, is poised to become the global 'Capital of Innovation'. With outstanding contributions to foreign investment, manufacturing, and technology sectors, the state is implementing policies for labor welfare and rapid industrial growth. Strategic initiatives promise future job creation and technological advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-08-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 12:23 IST
Karnataka: Pioneering Innovation and Industrial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Karnataka's ambition to evolve from India's IT capital to the world's 'Capital of Innovation'. He emphasized the state's high ranking in foreign direct investment and industrial prowess.

Siddaramaiah detailed Karnataka's strategic expansion to develop its industrial regions into international manufacturing hubs with 18 Special Investment Regions. Highlighting ongoing substantial investments, he stated the manufacturing sector constitutes 23.6 percent of the state's GSDP, with significant input from foreign investors.

The Chief Minister also introduced new policies in tourism and labor, aiming to uplift the unorganized workforce and promote gig workers' welfare. Moreover, he underlined Karnataka's leading position in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging sectors, signaling future developments in innovation and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025