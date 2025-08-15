Karnataka: Pioneering Innovation and Industrial Growth
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka, already India's IT capital, is poised to become the global 'Capital of Innovation'. With outstanding contributions to foreign investment, manufacturing, and technology sectors, the state is implementing policies for labor welfare and rapid industrial growth. Strategic initiatives promise future job creation and technological advancements.
- Country:
- India
During the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Karnataka's ambition to evolve from India's IT capital to the world's 'Capital of Innovation'. He emphasized the state's high ranking in foreign direct investment and industrial prowess.
Siddaramaiah detailed Karnataka's strategic expansion to develop its industrial regions into international manufacturing hubs with 18 Special Investment Regions. Highlighting ongoing substantial investments, he stated the manufacturing sector constitutes 23.6 percent of the state's GSDP, with significant input from foreign investors.
The Chief Minister also introduced new policies in tourism and labor, aiming to uplift the unorganized workforce and promote gig workers' welfare. Moreover, he underlined Karnataka's leading position in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging sectors, signaling future developments in innovation and job creation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Unveils Progressive Film and Tourism Policy
Maharashtra govt to ensure gig workers receive benefits of welfare schemes: Minister
IBM Partners with Maharashtra to Propel Quantum Computing Advances
Karnataka Government Unveils Key Bills: Empowering Gig Workers and Reforming Social Norms
Delhi govt to form welfare board for gig workers, ensure their wellbeing: CM Rekha Gupta in Independence Day speech.