Karnataka: Pioneering Innovation and Industrial Growth

During the 79th Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Karnataka's ambition to evolve from India's IT capital to the world's 'Capital of Innovation'. He emphasized the state's high ranking in foreign direct investment and industrial prowess.

Siddaramaiah detailed Karnataka's strategic expansion to develop its industrial regions into international manufacturing hubs with 18 Special Investment Regions. Highlighting ongoing substantial investments, he stated the manufacturing sector constitutes 23.6 percent of the state's GSDP, with significant input from foreign investors.

The Chief Minister also introduced new policies in tourism and labor, aiming to uplift the unorganized workforce and promote gig workers' welfare. Moreover, he underlined Karnataka's leading position in quantum technology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging sectors, signaling future developments in innovation and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)