Prometheus Business League 4.0: Building Bonds and Fortunes

The Prometheus Business League (PBL), hosted by BNI Ahmedabad, ended its fourth edition with a flourish, focusing on strategic networking. Over five weeks, PBL fostered business interactions worth Rs. 15 crore among over 100 participants and saw the induction of five new members, embodying growth and collaboration.

BNI Ahmedabad's Prometheus chapter wraps up PBL 4.0, a 5-week league themed 'Vyuh', boosting strategy, teamwork, and professional bonds among 100 members. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Prometheus Business League, an annual initiative driven by BNI Ahmedabad's Prometheus chapter, wrapped up its fourth edition under the strategic theme 'Vyuh'. Hosted as a grand affair, the league culminated with an event featuring prizes for the top-performing teams and a comedy show that lightened the mood.

This year, the league spanned five weeks from July 2 to August 6, aiming to enhance chapter activities and strengthen professional ties. It involved 100 chapter members split into nine-member teams, all operating under guidance from three commissioners. Activities fostered within the league included exchanging referrals, cross-industry professional introductions, and integrating new chapter members, leading to 107 structured business meetings and deals exceeding Rs. 15 crore.

Kushal Dham, BNI Prometheus President, highlighted the significance of the league in promoting collaboration and opportunities, praising the enhanced connections among members. The closing ceremony showcased a performance by comedian Kamlesh Darji and concluded with an elaborate dinner gathering, all celebrating the synergistic spirit of the initiative.

