India Achieves Zero-Duty Export to Australia: A New Era for Trade Collaboration

The Indian Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that starting January 1, 2026, Indian exports to Australia will benefit from zero-duty tariffs. This change promises new opportunities for India's labour-intensive sectors, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Australian trade relations.

During the 2024-25 period, Indian exports to Australia increased by 8%, with sectors like chemicals, textiles, and gems witnessing major gains. These sectors stand to gain more with the removal of tariffs, as outlined in a trade agreement established since December 2022.

The interim trade pact between India and Australia has consistently bolstered export growth, improved market access, and strengthened supply-chain resilience, offering substantial benefits to Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, farmers, and workers.