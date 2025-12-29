India Achieves Zero-Duty Export to Australia: A New Era for Trade Collaboration
Beginning January 2026, all Australian product categories will be duty-free for Indian exports, empowering sectors like chemicals, textiles, and gems. The interim trade pact, effective since December 2022, has fostered export growth and enhanced market access, benefiting Indian MSMEs and farmers.
The Indian Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, announced that starting January 1, 2026, Indian exports to Australia will benefit from zero-duty tariffs. This change promises new opportunities for India's labour-intensive sectors, marking a significant milestone in Indo-Australian trade relations.
During the 2024-25 period, Indian exports to Australia increased by 8%, with sectors like chemicals, textiles, and gems witnessing major gains. These sectors stand to gain more with the removal of tariffs, as outlined in a trade agreement established since December 2022.
The interim trade pact between India and Australia has consistently bolstered export growth, improved market access, and strengthened supply-chain resilience, offering substantial benefits to Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs, farmers, and workers.
