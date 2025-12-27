Left Menu

Ebix Odyssey 2025: Pioneering Innovation and Global Collaboration

Ebix Odyssey 2025, hosted by Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, gathered global leaders for a strategic summit on the luxury train, Deccan Odyssey. It focused on technology, payments, travel, and emerging businesses, aiming for scalable growth. The event blended business discussions, cross-border collaboration, and spiritual reflection, marking a transformative phase for Ebix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:57 IST
In a significant demonstration of its commitment to innovation-led growth, Eraaya Lifespaces Limited, the parent company of Ebix Inc., hosted the inaugural Ebix Odyssey 2025. This global business leaders' conclave gathered all vertical heads and senior leadership onboard the luxury train Deccan Odyssey, showcasing India's premium travel infrastructure.

The four-day conclave focused on strategic discussions surrounding Ebix's core growth engines: Technology, Payments, Travel, and Emerging Businesses. Key themes included scaling integrated platforms, innovation for commercial outcomes, leadership effectiveness, and transparent dialogues to enhance accountability. The event underscored an intent for long-term value creation through strategic alignment and collaboration.

Speakers highlighted the conclave's significance, with Dr. Vikas Garg emphasizing the integration of Ebix's strengths with Eraaya's vision. The session was not just a business event, but a platform for meaningful networking and personal growth. It emphasized cross-border collaboration, enriched with moments of spiritual reflection, setting a unique paradigm for future engagements.

