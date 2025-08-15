Mahindra Unveils Futuristic 2027 Vision: Four SUVs on Modular Platform
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited unveiled its ambitious global vision for 2027 on Independence Day, showcasing four innovative SUV concepts based on the new NU_IQ platform. These SUVs blend cutting-edge technology, global design, and diverse powertrains, aiming to redefine customer experience across Indian and global markets starting 2027.
In a significant move on Independence Day, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited announced its global vision for the year 2027, introducing four advanced SUV concepts. These vehicles will be based on a pioneering modular, multi-energy platform, the NU_IQ, set to redefine the future of SUVs.
The company's bold strategy involves leveraging the NU_IQ platform to produce a new generation of SUVs incorporating advanced technologies, global designs, and diverse powertrain options. Set for production in 2027, these vehicles will cater to both Indian consumers and international left-hand-drive markets.
R Velusamy, President and managing director of Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., emphasized that NU_IQ represents a strategic evolution in Mahindra's SUV lineup, allowing for innovation without compromise. Designed in global studios under the HEARTCORE philosophy, these SUVs are set to bridge emotional connections, embodying unique traits and a dynamic design language.
