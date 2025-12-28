Jammu and Kashmir Lecturer Faces Suspension Over Prayer Platform Controversy

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are taking action against an Arabic lecturer accused of ordering the construction of a prayer platform at a government school. This development has sparked local unrest. Residents gathered in protest, demanding accountability, and education authorities responded swiftly to the situation.

According to a letter from the chief education officer (CEO) of Rajouri, Munnawar Hussain, an Arabic Lecturer at Higher Secondary School, Chingus, was found to have allegedly instructed the building of the platform on the school's new block. The recommendation to suspend Hussain has been made to the Director of School Education Jammu.

The incident has attracted considerable attention, with a large number of protesters gathering at the school. The CEO, accompanied by the district education planning officer, visited the school on the deputy commissioner's orders to address community concerns. Hussain has been directed to report to the CEO's office for additional duties pending further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)