Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny

The Delhi Assembly Winter Session will focus on public issues, administrative efficiency, and financial discipline. Speaker Vijender Gupta highlights the importance of legislative scrutiny and meaningful debate. Key topics include governance gaps, with discipline and preparedness emphasized for effective use of the sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta expressed his hopes for a productive Winter Session, focusing on public issues and governance clarity. The Assembly is set to reconvene in early January, with critical discussions expected on development, administrative efficiency, and financial discipline.

The session will formally open with an address from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, as stated in an official statement. Running until January 8, it will begin with morning and afternoon sittings, aiming for constructive legislative engagement and democratic strengthening.

Special Mentions under Rule 280 will highlight governance gaps. Question Hour will scrutinize service delivery in crucial departments, providing legislators the opportunity for governance inquiries and seeking time-bound government responses, particularly on welfare scheme implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

